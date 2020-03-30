Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

