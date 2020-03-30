Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.08

News headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news sentiment score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $88.20 on Monday. Roche has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84.

Roche Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.