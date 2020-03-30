Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 7.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.95% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,076,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of RY stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

