SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

SAP opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

