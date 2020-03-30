Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $94.44 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.