Short Interest in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expands By 31.9%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,105,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,693,291 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE MT opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

