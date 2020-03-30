Short Interest in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Declines By 5.7%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

