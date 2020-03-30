Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Decreases By 5.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 929,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

