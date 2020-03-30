Short Interest in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Declines By 5.7%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

