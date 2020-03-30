Short Interest in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Expands By 32.3%

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74.

Get John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 86,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.