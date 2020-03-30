Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expands By 33.9%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $137.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

