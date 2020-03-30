Short Interest in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Drops By 11.9%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,285,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WW stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.