Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Declines By 10.7%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 730,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Willdan Group stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.08. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.