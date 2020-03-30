Sidoti Trims U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Target Price to $80.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price objective reduced by Sidoti from $128.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $64.52 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

