Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

