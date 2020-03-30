Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,777 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SIG opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

