Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,912.67 ($25.16).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,642.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,766. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

In related news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.