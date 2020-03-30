Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Financial Comparison

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.13 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -1.88 SciPlay $465.80 million 2.30 $32.40 million $1.53 5.54

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -7.95% -10.86% -5.17% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sohu.com and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 2 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 69.67%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Summary

SciPlay beats Sohu.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

