Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,835,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 134,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.