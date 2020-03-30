Square, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

