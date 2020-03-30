SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.57 ($19.54).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,485.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,380.29. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

