SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($8.28).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.86) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.52.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

