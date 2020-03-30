Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

