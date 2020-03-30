Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Stifel Financial worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 137,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 119,748 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NYSE:SF opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

