Summit Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $331,734. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.