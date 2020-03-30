Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,595,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,659,402 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Suncor Energy worth $413,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

SU stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

