SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SurModics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $464.58 million, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

