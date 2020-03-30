Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,724,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 47,440,000 shares. Currently, 49.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.30.

NYSE SKT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.44%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

