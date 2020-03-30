Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Sells 5,499 Shares

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $9.18 on Monday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

