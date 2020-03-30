Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

