Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Sells $116,971.80 in Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $116,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,420,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.