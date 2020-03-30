Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,633 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Telenav worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telenav by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth $5,490,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Telenav Inc has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

