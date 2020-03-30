Tesco (LON:TSCO) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 248 ($3.26) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 216 ($2.84). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284.75 ($3.75).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 230.68 ($3.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.12. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

