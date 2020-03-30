The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.