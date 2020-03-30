Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.71.

NYSE TRI opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

