TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.