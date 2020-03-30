TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 279,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSU opened at $12.70 on Monday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

