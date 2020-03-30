TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,583 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TiVo were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 59.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TiVo stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $882.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

