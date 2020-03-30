Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expanding portfolio of product lines is driving Toyota’s prospects. In order to capitalize on the accelerated global shift to electric cars, the auto giant of Japan is focusing on developing electric and autonomous vehicles. This will bolster the company’s product competitiveness. Its healthy balance sheet, improving cash flows and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, anticipating a slowdown in India, China, Indonesia and Thailand, the company narrowed its annual vehicle sales target for fiscal 2020. High research and development expenses on advanced technologies for the development of EVs and driverless cars are also likely to dent near-term margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TM opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

