TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRTX. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

