U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

GROW opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

