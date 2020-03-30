Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

