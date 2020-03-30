Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.24.

UNP stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

