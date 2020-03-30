United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of United Community Banks worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

