Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UVSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

