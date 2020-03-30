Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Reduced by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

UPLD opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $664.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

