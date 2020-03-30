Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC cut Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

VET opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

