Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

VVI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of VVI opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $26,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

