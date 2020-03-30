Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.03 million. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vicor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

