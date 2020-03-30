Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.85.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

